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Aaron Civale News: Blanks Mets in second win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Civale (2-0) recorded the win Sunday against the Mets, allowing no runs on four hits and no walks in 5.2 innings. He struck out three.

The Mets weren't able to put up much resistance against Civale on Sunday, mustering only four singles versus the hurler. The right-hander has now lasted at least five innings in each of his first three starts of the year, and he also gave up no walks or homers for the first time this season. Civale sports a 1.72 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB so far, making him worthy of streaming attention in deeper leagues in next week's scheduled matchup against the White Sox.

Aaron Civale
Sacramento Athletics
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