Civale was reluctant to pitch out of the bullpen for Milwaukee before he was traded to the White Sox on June 13, but he'll have to settle for a relief role as he moves on to his third team of the season. The veteran righty had a stretch of three straight scoreless outings coming out of the All-Star break, but he otherwise turned in an unremarkable 13-start run with the White Sox, logging a 5.37 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 55:26 K:BB in 67 innings. The Cubs will likely keep Civale stretched out in a long-relief role in the event that a spot in the rotation opens up in September, but for now, the team appears set to proceed with Colin Rea and Javier Assad as its back-end starters until Jameson Taillon (groin) and\/or Michael Soroka (shoulder) return from the injured list.