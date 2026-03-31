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Aaron Civale News: Earns win against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Civale (1-0) picked up the win against Atlanta on Tuesday. He allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three across five innings.

Civale put the Athletics on the back foot after yielding a solo home run Drake Baldwin in the first inning. The former kept Atlanta off the board until a Ronald Acuna sacrifice fly in the fifth, and Civale came away with the victory thanks to the A's bats. The 30-year-old right-hander has played for five different organizations over the past two seasons but is looking to stick around with the Athletics after a strong spring training and a win to start the regular season. Civale is slated to start next week on the road against the Yankees.

Aaron Civale
Sacramento Athletics
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