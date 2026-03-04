Aaron Civale headshot

Aaron Civale News: Makes first spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 7:21am

Civale allowed a run on six hits and a walk across 2.2 innings in Tuesday's exhibition win over Team Brazil. He struck out one.

Civale allowed a fair amount of traffic on the basepaths but limited the damage in his first start of the spring. The right-hander's velocity was down a few ticks across the board, though his average fastball sat at just 92.1 mph last season, and it's not uncommon to see diminished velocity in a pitcher's first outing of the spring. If the dip persists over his next few appearances, it could become more notable. After splitting time between the Brewers, White Sox and Cubs with a combined 4.85 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 23 regular-season appearances (18 starts) and 102 innings in 2025, Civale signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Athletics on Feb. 10 and is expected to slot into the middle of their rotation.

Aaron Civale
Sacramento Athletics
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Civale
