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Aaron Civale News: Stingy in no-decision Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Civale came away with a no-decision in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees, allowing one run on two hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out six.

An Amed Rosario solo shot in the second inning accounted for the only damage off Civale, who tossed 52 of 88 pitches for strikes before exiting. The journeyman righty has been solid to begin the season for the A's, posting a 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 9:5 K:BB over 10 innings and two starts. He'll look for his first quality start of the year in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road this weekend against the Mets.

Aaron Civale
Sacramento Athletics
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