Aaron Civale headshot

Aaron Civale News: Surrenders three homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2026

Civale allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out two over five innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Wednesday.

All five runs came via the long ball, as Civale gave up three home runs across the first two innings. He was able to settle in after that, and the Athletics ultimately got him off the hook with an extra-inning win. While he hasn't exactly dominated in most starts, Civale has limited damage -- this was just the third time in 10 starts he's given up three or more runs. He's at a 3.31 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB through 51.2 innings this season. Opposing hitters have a .797 OPS against Civale this season, which is just one point shy of his worst mark in a season, so it's safe to say he's gotten a bit lucky. The right-hander is projected to make his next start at home versus the Mariners.

Aaron Civale
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Civale See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Civale See More
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 20
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, May 20
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
Yesterday
Collette Calls: Worth the Wins?
MLB
Collette Calls: Worth the Wins?
Author Image
Jason Collette
2 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago