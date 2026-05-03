Aaron Civale News: Tallies third win
Civale (3-1) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on seven hits and two walks over six innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.
Civale was steady, working through traffic as a Chase DeLauter solo shot in the fifth inning served as the only blemish on his line while the veteran right-hander picked up his third win of the season. Inked to a one-year deal in February, Civale has delivered solid results in his first season with the Athletics, posting a 2.95 ERA and 1.34 WHIP while carrying a .304 BABIP, his highest mark since 2020, across 36.2 innings (seven starts). The 30-year-old's next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Orioles.
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