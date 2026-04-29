Aaron Civale News: Tosses five shutout frames

Civale did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing five hits and a walk over five scoreless innings against the Royals. He struck out three.

Civale wasn't dominant, recording just a trio of strikeouts, but the 30-year-old was in control as he held the Royals scoreless across five innings. The outing marked a step in the right direction for the right-hander, who allowed just three earned runs across his first three starts before surrendering eight runs over his previous two outings. Overall, Civale owns a 2-1 record with a 3.23 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and a 24:8 K:BB across 30.2 innings in 2026.