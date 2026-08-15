Aaron Judge Injury: Cleared to throw
Judge (ribs) began playing catch Friday, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
The Yankees have been gradually ramping up Judge's activity level, and his return to throwing represents his latest significant sign of progress. Manager Aaron Boone said Saturday that the star slugger could be cleared to return in about a month but noted that Judge remains without an official timeline, as his fractured rib still hasn't quite fully healed.
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