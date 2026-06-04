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Aaron Judge Injury: Held out again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Judge (ribs) remains out of the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Guardians.

Judge will miss a third straight start due to a bone bruise in his ribs that's causing right shoulder soreness. He's undergone additional imaging, but the Yankees have yet to provide an update on those results. Max Schuemann will start in right field Thursday as the Yankees try to avoid the sweep.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
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