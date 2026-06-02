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Aaron Judge Injury: Managing shoulder/rib issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 3:35pm

Manager Aaron Boone said that Judge is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians due to a bone bruise in his ribs that is causing soreness in his right shoulder, Brendan Kuty of The Athletic reports.

Judge has apparently been playing through the injury for a couple weeks, but the full extent of the issue wasn't known until he underwent medical imaging Monday after it worsened over the weekend. The veteran slugger should be considered day-to-day for now, but his status could be updated soon with Judge scheduled to be evaluated further Tuesday night.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
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