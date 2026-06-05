Aaron Judge Injury: Officially placed on injured list
The Yankees placed Judge (ribs) on the 10-day injured list Friday.
Judge was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his first rib on his right side Thursday and will be shut down for 4-to-6 weeks before being reevaluated. He's looking at an extended absence and could be out until after next month's All-Star break with that timetable. In a corresponding move Friday, the Yankees recalled Spencer Jones from Triple-A. At least while Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Jasson Dominguez (shoulder) remain on the injured list, Jones should see regular playing time against right-handed pitching.
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