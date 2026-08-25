Aaron Judge Injury: Progressing to cage work
Manager Aaron Boone said Judge (ribs) is scheduled to hit in the batting cage Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The 34-year-old started up a hitting progression last week and is now ready to move on to hitting overhand batting practice after previously being limited to tee-and-toss. Judge also continues to play catch and run while working his way back from a stress fracture in his rib. He's progressing well, but it'll likely be at least a couple more weeks before he has a realistic chance of rejoining the Yankees.
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