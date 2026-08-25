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Aaron Judge Injury: Progressing to cage work

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Manager Aaron Boone said Judge (ribs) is scheduled to hit in the batting cage Tuesday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 34-year-old started up a hitting progression last week and is now ready to move on to hitting overhand batting practice after previously being limited to tee-and-toss. Judge also continues to play catch and run while working his way back from a stress fracture in his rib. He's progressing well, but it'll likely be at least a couple more weeks before he has a realistic chance of rejoining the Yankees.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
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