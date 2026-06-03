Aaron Judge Injury: Remaining out of lineup
Judge (ribs/shoulder) is out of the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland for a second consecutive night.
Judge will sit against the Guardians once again after being diagnosed with a bone bruise in his ribs, which is causing soreness in his right shoulder. Jose Caballero will start in right field for the second straight night and bat sixth.
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