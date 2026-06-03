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Aaron Judge Injury: Remaining out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 1:35pm

Judge (ribs/shoulder) is out of the lineup Wednesday against Cleveland for a second consecutive night.

Judge will sit against the Guardians once again after being diagnosed with a bone bruise in his ribs, which is causing soreness in his right shoulder. Jose Caballero will start in right field for the second straight night and bat sixth.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
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