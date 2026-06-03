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Aaron Judge Injury: Remains out of lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 12:48pm

Judge is out of the lineup for the second consecutive night for Wednesday's matchup against Cleveland.

Judge will sit against the Guardians once again as the Yankees have yet to determine what to do with their captain regarding a potential injured list stint. Jose Caballero will start in right field for the second straight night and bat sixth.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
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