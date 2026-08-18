Aaron Judge Injury: Starting hitting progression this week
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Judge (ribs) will begin a hitting progression this week, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Judge has been playing catch and running, as well as "doing swing-related stuff in the pool" the last couple days, per Boone. The three-time MVP will begin a hitting progression this week as he continues to work his way back from a stress fracture in his rib. A timeline for Judge's return hasn't been established yet, but he appears to be making incremental steps in the right direction.
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