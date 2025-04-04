Aaron Judge News: Adds another homer, steal in win

Judge went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run, a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 9-4 win over the Pirates.

This was Judge's second game in a row with both a homer and a steal. He's taken the early lead in long balls this season with six over seven contests while racking up 17 RBI, 12 runs scored, two steals and a 4:10 BB:K. Judge is also hitting .379, having hit safely in six of seven games so far. He's exceeded the 50-homer mark three times in his career, including twice in the last three seasons, and the outfielder should continue to be a massive source of power in 2025.