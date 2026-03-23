Aaron Judge News: Adds to spring homer total
Judge went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday in a Grapefruit League win over Philadelphia.
Judge took Aaron Nola deep in the fifth inning for his third homer in Grapefruit League play. The slugger also hit two home runs for Team USA during the World Baseball Classic, so he seems to be in good form heading into the regular season. Judge has slugged over 50 long balls in three of the past four regular seasons, and that's the kind of production fantasy managers who invested in Judge on draft day will be looking for again this year.
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