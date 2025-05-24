Aaron Judge News: Belts another home run

Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Saturday's 13-1 win over the Rockies.

Judge put the Yankees on the board with a solo home run to right-center field in the first inning, and he came around to score a second time in the fifth inning. It's the fourth time this season that he has smacked homers in back-to-back games and is up to 18 homers, which leads the majors.