Aaron Judge News: Blasts 10th homer Sunday
Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Astros.
Judge tagged Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti for his 10th long ball of the season in the sixth inning, his first extra-base hit since April 19.. The superstar outfielder hasn't been hitting for a high average, but he's supplied plenty of pop so far. Judge is slashing .230/.369/.560 with 13 extra-base hits, 18 RBI, 21 walks and five stolen bases over 123 plate appearances.
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