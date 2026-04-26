Aaron Judge News: Blasts 10th homer Sunday

Judge went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Astros.

Judge tagged Astros right-hander Spencer Arrighetti for his 10th long ball of the season in the sixth inning, his first extra-base hit since April 19.. The superstar outfielder hasn't been hitting for a high average, but he's supplied plenty of pop so far. Judge is slashing .230/.369/.560 with 13 extra-base hits, 18 RBI, 21 walks and five stolen bases over 123 plate appearances.