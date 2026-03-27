Aaron Judge headshot

Aaron Judge News: Cracks two-run shot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Judge 1-for-4 with a two-run home run during the Yankees' 3-0 win over the Giants on Friday.

Judge's 2026 campaign got off to a horrid start Wednesday, when he struck out four times in five plate appearances. He struck out another two times Friday, but the three-time AL MVP gave the Yankees the lead for good in the sixth inning, when he belted a two-run home run off Robbie Ray. Judge has won AL MVP honors in each of the last two seasons, and he's looking to become the fourth player in MLB history to hit 50 or more home runs in three consecutive seasons.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
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