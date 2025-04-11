Aaron Judge News: Draws two walks Friday

Judge went 0-for-1 with two walks in Friday's 9-1 rain-shortened loss to the Giants.

The Yankees weren't able to generate much offense in a game that was halted in the sixth inning due to inclement weather, but Judge managed to reach base twice by drawing walks in each of his first two plate appearances. Judge leads the American League in both home runs (six) and RBI (20) and is slashing .347/.458/.776 across 59 plate appearances to start the season.