Aaron Judge News: First day off Tuesday
Judge is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.
It's the first day off this season for Judge, who had started each of the Yankees' first 59 contests this season. Jose Caballero is getting a start in right field as Judge gets a breather.
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