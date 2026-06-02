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Aaron Judge News: First day off Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Judge is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians.

It's the first day off this season for Judge, who had started each of the Yankees' first 59 contests this season. Jose Caballero is getting a start in right field as Judge gets a breather.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
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