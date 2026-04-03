Aaron Judge News: Fuels big win Friday

Judge went 2-for-3 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored, three RBI and a stolen base in Friday's 8-2 win over the Marlins.

The Yankees' captain got the offense rolling with a two-run shot off Eury Perez in the first inning. The homer was Judge's third of the season while the steal was his first, but through seven games he's still batting just .185 (5-for-27) with a 2:12 BB:K.