Aaron Judge headshot

Aaron Judge News: Goes deep twice in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Judge went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs and four RBI in Saturdays' 20-3 Grapefruit League rout of Detroit.

Judge didn't play Friday in New York's spring opener, but he started in right field and batted second Saturday. The reigning AL MVP wasted little time reminding everyone of his prodigious power, crushing a pair of two-run homers that traveled a combined 815 feet. Judge had a quiet spring last season, and he didn't go deep until late in the exhibition slate, but he nonetheless managed to post a 1.145 OPS with 53 home runs and 114 RBI over 679 plate appearances during the regular season.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Judge
