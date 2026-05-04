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Aaron Judge News: Power surge continues in rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Judge went 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a walk and an additional run scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Orioles.

The superstar outfielder continued to surge, racking up a season-high four RBI on Monday. Judge has smacked five homers in his past eight games, during which he's recorded five multi-hit efforts as well. Through 158 plate appearances, Judge is slashing a robust .272/.409/.648 with 14 long balls, five doubles, 27 RBI and five stolen bases.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
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