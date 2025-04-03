Aaron Judge News: Power surge continues in win

Judge went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Thursday's 9-7 win over Arizona.

Judge delivered the first blow in Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly's nightmarish evening with a three-run homer in the first inning, later singling to drive in another run during the fourth frame. The superstar slugger is off to a ridiculous start in 2025, hitting .417 with five long balls, three doubles, 15 RBI and one stolen base through 24 at-bats (six games).