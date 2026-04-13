Aaron Judge headshot

Aaron Judge News: Powers Yankees with pair of homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Judge went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Monday's win over the Angels.

Judge set the tone early by taking Yusei Kikuchi deep for a 456-foot shot as the second batter of the game, giving the Yankees an immediate lead. He later broke a tie in the sixth with a solo homer, giving him six long balls on the season. It was his first multi-homer game of 2026 and the 47th of his career. After a slower start to the season, Judge has been locked in recently, batting 11-for-36 (.306) with three homers, 11 RBI and 12 runs scored over his last 10 games.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
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