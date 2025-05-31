Aaron Judge News: Provides highlights in ugly loss

Judge went 3-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in an 18-2 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

The game got so far away from New York that both teams put a position player on the mound in the ninth inning, but Judge did his usual thing, mashing a pair of long balls for the Yankees' only runs. The superstar slugger's homers totaled 832 feet, and Judge now has three home runs (all solo) through the first two games of the World Series rematch, though Los Angeles has won both contests. Judge is up to 21 long balls on the season -- third in baseball behind Shohei Ohtani and Cal Raleigh, both of whom have hit 22 -- and continues to hover around a .400 batting average. He's hitting .398 through 57 games and leads the majors by a wide margin with a 1.268 OPS.