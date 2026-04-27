Aaron Judge News: Racks up three XBH in victory
Judge went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and two doubles in a 4-2 win against Texas on Monday.
Judge began his day at the plate by getting hit by a pitch in the first inning. The slugger then homered in the third and doubled in the fifth and seventh frames. Judge has gone deep in each of his past two games and is tied for the league lead with 11 long balls overall this season. He's added a .252/.389/.621 slash line, 19 RBI, 23 runs and five stolen bases.
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