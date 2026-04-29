Aaron Judge News: Stays scorching with 12th homer
Judge went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
Judge provided key insurance late, launching a solo homer in the ninth inning off Cole Winn to extend New York's lead. The blast was his 12th of the season, tying him with rookie phenom Munetaka Murakami for the MLB lead, and marked his third straight game with a home run. Judge continues another season of domination at the plate, slashing .262/.392/.645 with 20 RBI and 25 runs scored across 130 plate appearances.
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