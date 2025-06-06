Aaron Judge News: Three hits, steal in win

Judge went 3-for-5 with a double, one RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 9-6 win over the Red Sox.

Judge helped ignite an early Yankees outburst, scoring twice in the first two innings and adding his first steal since May 20. While the slugger hasn't homered through five games in June, he's reached base in seven of his last nine plate appearances and is hitting .397 on the year. He also boasts a 1.254 OPS with 21 home runs, 51 RBI, 59 runs scored and five steals across 279 plate appearances.