Aaron Judge News: Walks off Tampa to snap cold spell
Judge went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 2-0 victory over the Rays.
With the game still scoreless in the top of the ninth, Judge came to the plate, following a Trent Grisham walk, and launched an opposite-field, walk-off homer off Kevin Kelly. It's the first home run in 12 games for Judge, who'd been slumping mightily coming into the day, going just 1-for-23 in his prior six contests. Overall, Judge is slashing .250/.379/.557 with 17 homers (tied for second-most in the majors) with 32 RBI, 41 runs scored and five stolen bases across 234 plate appearances this year.
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