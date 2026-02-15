Aaron Judge headshot

Aaron Judge News: Will get early at-bats in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he expects Judge to play in "four or five" of the team's first nine Grapefruit League games before he joins Team USA in early March for the World Baseball Classic, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Veterans like Judge are typically eased into spring lineups, but he'll get in some competitive at-bats early on in camp to ensure he's sharp ahead of the WBC. Boone also reiterated that Judge will be a full participant in full-squad workouts throughout the week and is facing no limitations with his throwing after a flexor strain in his right elbow resulted in a brief stay on the injured list last July and kept him from playing the outfield for about five weeks. In spite of the elbow concern, Judge continued to thrive at the plate and took home his third American League MVP Award last season while batting a career-best .331 and slugging 53 home runs.

Aaron Judge
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
