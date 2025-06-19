Aaron Nola Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

The Phillies transferred Nola (ankle/ribs) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Thursday.

The move clears a spot on the 40-man roster for infielderBuddy Kennedy, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. As a result of the transaction, Nola won't be eligible for activation until the first game after the All-Star break, but he had already effectively been ruled out until then anyway. The hurler initially went on the IL back in mid-May with a sprained ankle, but he's now recovering from a stress reaction in his right rib cage.