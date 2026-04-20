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Aaron Nola News: Allows five runs in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Nola (1-2) took the loss Monday, allowing five runs on six hits and four walks over 4.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Nola was undone by a four-run second inning, as a sinker left over the middle was turned into a three-run homer by Dansby Swanson. It's been a lackluster start for the veteran hurler, who has allowed three-plus runs in four of five starts and owns a 5.06 ERA and 1.46 WHIP across 26.2 innings. Nola will look to get back on track in his next outing, which is projected to come over the weekend against Atlanta.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
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