Aaron Nola News: Allows two homers in loss

Nola (0-1) took the loss against the Nationals on Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and no walks with eight strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Nola cruised through three innings before surrendering all five runs on home runs in the fourth and sixth frames. While the veteran remains one of the game's most durable arms, he has allowed 30-plus homers in each of the past two seasons. He'll look to bounce back in a tough matchup against the Dodgers next weekend.