Aaron Nola News: Early-season woes continue in loss

Nola (0-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Giants after giving up seven runs (six earned) on nine hits and four walks in 5.1 innings. He struck out eight.

Having already struggled to begin the season, the veteran right-hander was tagged for four runs on four hits and two walks in the opening inning. More trouble arose in the fourth inning, when the Giants plated two more runs and chased Nola from the game after he threw 99 pitches. Nola could have a tough time improving on his 5.82 ERA and 1.66 WHIP over 21.2 innings (four starts) in his next scheduled start, which comes on the road against the Mets early next week, but fantasy managers should stay patient with the one-time All-Star.