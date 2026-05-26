Aaron Nola News: Earns win with quality start

Nola (3-4) allowed two runs on three hits and struck out five without walking a batter over six innings to earn the win over the Padres on Tuesday.

Nola had allowed 13 runs across 13.1 innings over his last three starts, though he was fortunate to take just one loss in that span. He was better this time around, limiting the damage to a two-run home run by Manny Machado in the fourth inning after the Phillies had built up a four-run lead. Nola has walked zero batters three times over his last five outings, though he's also maxed out at five strikeouts (three times) in those games. He's now at a 5.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 56:18 K:BB through 56.2 innings over 11 starts this season. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at home in a rematch with the Padres.