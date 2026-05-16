Aaron Nola News: Escapes Pittsburgh with no-decision
Bola didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Pirates, coughing up six runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.
The veteran right-hander labored through 80 pitches (47 strikes) and served up homers to Brandon Lowe and Marcell Ozuna before getting lifted with the Phillies down 6-1, but Nola's offense was able to bail him out. It's the third time in his last five starts that Nola has been tagged for five or more runs, and he'll carry a 5.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB through 45.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Reds.
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