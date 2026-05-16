Aaron Nola headshot

Aaron Nola News: Escapes Pittsburgh with no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Bola didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-9 extra-inning win over the Pirates, coughing up six runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

The veteran right-hander labored through 80 pitches (47 strikes) and served up homers to Brandon Lowe and Marcell Ozuna before getting lifted with the Phillies down 6-1, but Nola's offense was able to bail him out. It's the third time in his last five starts that Nola has been tagged for five or more runs, and he'll carry a 5.91 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 46:18 K:BB through 45.2 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home next week against the Reds.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nola See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nola See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
7 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Mike Barner
12 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
20 days ago