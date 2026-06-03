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Aaron Nola News: Fans eight in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 3, 2026

Nola didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Padres, allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

The veteran righty has gone three straight starts without issuing a free pass as he tries to regain his form following a rough month from mid-April to mid-May. Over those three outings, Nola's delivered a 0.94 WHIP and 18:0 K:BB in 16 innings, a performance that isn't reflected in his 4.50 ERA. He'll look to keep rolling in his next trip to the mound, which is set to come at home this weekend against the White Sox.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
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