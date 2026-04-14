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Aaron Nola News: Goes five innings in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Nola didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Cubs, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts across five innings.

Nola dealt with a lot of traffic on the bases and was unable to hold onto an early 3-0 lead, as he gave up five hits and a couple of runs in the third inning before walking a pair ahead of a game-tying single in the fifth. No longer the top-of-the-rotation starter he once was as he closes in on his 33rd birthday and coming off a 6.01 ERA across 17 starts last season, Nola has logged a 4.03 ERA and 23:6 K:BB across 22.1 innings to begin the 2026 campaign. He's really struggled against left-handed hitters since the start of last season. Nola is in line to face the Cubs again in his next start Monday at Wrigley Field.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
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