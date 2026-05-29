Aaron Nola News: Goes on paternity list
The Phillies placed Nola on the paternity leave list Friday.
Nola will be away from the club for its weekend series on the road against the Dodgers as he welcomes a new baby to the family. The veteran righty's next start is tentatively scheduled to come Tuesday at home against the Padres, and Nola should be good to go to take the ball that day.
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