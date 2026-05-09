Aaron Nola headshot

Aaron Nola News: Labors in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 12:31pm

Nola didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Rockies, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks in 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

Nola came one out short of qualifying for the win Saturday, managing a fairly pedestrian performance all around despite a favorable matchup. The 32-year-old right-hander continues to struggle for consistency in 2026, as he's given up one or no runs on just two occasions through eight starts and exceeded five strikeouts just one time in his past six outings. Nola will bring a shaky 5.14 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB over 42 innings into his next appearance, which is set to come at Pittsburgh.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nola See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nola See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, May 4
Author Image
Mike Barner
6 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Chris Morgan
14 days ago