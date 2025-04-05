Aaron Nola News: Logs quality start in loss

Nola (0-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing three runs on seven hits and one walk with two strikeouts over six innings.

Nola battled against the vaunted Dodgers but was burned by a two-run homer in the second inning and a solo shot in the sixth. The veteran managed only nine swinging strikes on 97 pitches and has now yielded eight total runs on four long balls through 11.1 innings. He'll carry a 6.35 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB into a road matchup with the Cardinals next weekend.