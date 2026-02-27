Aaron Nola News: Mixed bag in first spring outing
Nola gave up one run on two hits in two innings during Friday's Grapefruit League game against Miami. He struck out two.
It was a decent spring debut for Nola, who fired 20 pitches for strikes among his 31 offerings and induced six swings and misses. The 32-year-old right-hander got his fastball velocity up to 92.9 mph, which is actually an encouraging figure after he averaged just 91.4 mph amidst an injury-plagued 2025 campaign. Nola is hoping to rebound for the Phillies in 2026 -- he turned in a career-worst 6.01 ERA and 1.35 WHIP covering 17 regular-season starts last year.
