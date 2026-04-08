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Aaron Nola News: Quality start in first loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Nola (1-1) took the loss Wednesday against the Giants, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in six innings. He struck out three.

After keeping the Rockies quiet for just one run in his last start, Nola was hit a bit harder Wednesday. The right-hander had been cruising through five shutout frames but was ultimately tagged for three extra-base hits, and most of the damage to his ledger came courtesy of a sixth-inning Rafael Devers three-run homer. Nola has a quality 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB through 17.1 frames, which he'll be looking to build on in next week's scheduled outing against the Cubs.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
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