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Aaron Nola News: Quality start not enough Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Nola (5-10) took the loss Tuesday against the Mariners after allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Nola turned in a strong performance despite coming away with the loss. He surrendered a solo homer to Cal Raleigh in the second inning but kept Seattle off the board over the next three frames before Josh Naylor's RBI single broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth. Nola has pitched considerably better of late, posting a 2.79 ERA across five staets and 29.0 innings in August, but Philadelphia's offense provided little support Tuesday. His season ERA dropped from 5.12 to 5.03 with this quality start, and he's tabbed to make his next start on the road against the Diamondbacks next week.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
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