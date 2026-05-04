Aaron Nola News: Rebounds with six scoreless
Nola (2-3) earned the win Monday against the Marlins, allowing five hits while striking out five over six scoreless innings.
Nola turned in a much-needed bounce-back performance after dropping three of his previous four starts while allowing 17 runs over 20 innings during that stretch. The right-hander was in full control, not allowing a single Marlin to even reach second base, thanks in part to catcher Garrett Stubbs, who threw out two attempted base stealers. Despite the strong showing, Nola's season line still sits at a 5.06 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 40:13 K:BB across 37.1 innings. He's slated to face Colorado next, a matchup that saw Nola strikeout nine in a win last time out.
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