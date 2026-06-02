Aaron Nola News: Returns from paternity list
The Phillies activated Nola from the paternity leave list Tuesday.
Nola was away from the club over the weekend as he welcomed a new addition to the family. He's slated to start Tuesday's series opener against the Padres.
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