Aaron Nola headshot

Aaron Nola News: Returns from paternity list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

The Phillies activated Nola from the paternity leave list Tuesday.

Nola was away from the club over the weekend as he welcomed a new addition to the family. He's slated to start Tuesday's series opener against the Padres.

Aaron Nola
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nola See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aaron Nola See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Struggling Starting Pitchers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Struggling Starting Pitchers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Chris Bennett
7 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, May 26
Author Image
Dan Marcus
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago